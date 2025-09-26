Home of the $10 Breakfast
The Kitchen Bar & Grill
Sodas & Juice
NA Beverage
Apple Juice$3.25
Arnold Palmer$3.25
Bottled Water$3.25
Coffee$3.45
Coke$3.25
Cranberry Juice$2.95
Decaf Coffee$3.45
Diet Coke$3.25
Fanta Orange$3.25
Fruit Punch$3.25
Gallon Lemonade$10.00
Gallon Sweet Tea$10.00
Ginger Ale$3.25
Hot Tea$3.45
Lemonade$3.25
Orange Juice$2.95
Pineapple Juice$2.95
Red Bull$3.00OUT OF STOCK
Red Bull- Watermelon$3.00OUT OF STOCK
Sprite$3.25
Sweet Tea$3.25
Unsweet Tea$3.25
Starters
Fried Green Tomatoes (5)
Crisp and golden, our green tomatoes are delicately coated in a seasoned flour batter—no cornmeal here—then fried to a perfect light crunch.$6.25
Avante' Chicken Salad
A creamy blend of tender chicken, crisp celery, and diced onions, seasoned with our signature Avante spice mix.$7.45
Southwest Chicken Egg Rolls
tender chicken, sweet corn, black beans, and vibrant chopped peppers—rolled into a crispy flour tortilla and fried to golden perfection. Served with spicy ramch.$7.45OUT OF STOCK
Breakfast
Breakfast
*Breakfast on Dallas
Traditional American Breakfast served with choice of eggs, choice of protein, grits or potatoes, Biscuit or toast$10.00
*Country Fish Breakfast
2 Crispy fried flounder served with choice of eggs, grits or potatoes, biscuit or toast$10.00
*Douglas County Omelette
B.Y.O Omelette served with grits or potatoes, biscuit or toast.$10.00
*Grab & Go Biscuits
Homemade biscuit topped with egg and cheese and choice of protein$5.45
*Pancake Breakfast Platter
2 Homemade Fluffy pancakes, served with choice of eggs, choice of protein, Potatoes or grits$10.00
*Pork Chop Breakfast
2 Crispy fried pork chops served with your choice of eggs, grits or potatoes, biscuit or toast$10.00
*Salmon Patties
2 homemade southern style salmon patties served with choice of eggs, grits or potatoes, biscuit or toast$10.00
B.L.T (Breakfast)
Fried Bologna, Lettuce, Tomato, & Mayo on grilled Texas Toast. Served with grits or potatoes.$12.45
Chicken & Pancakes
2 Fluffy Pancakes served with 3 whole fried chicken wings. Garnished with Powdered Sugar and Mixes Berries.$17.45
Chicken & Waffles
Fluffy Belgium waffle served with 3 whole fried wings topped with berries and powdered sugar.$17.45
Country Grits & Shrimp
8 Jumbo Shrimp sauteed and served over a bed of grits with our Southern Cream Sauce.$10.00
Regina's Shrimp Omelette
Sauteed shrimp, bell peppers, red onions, mushrooms, & white cheddar cheese. Topped with our Southern Cream Sauce. Served with your choice of Grits or Hazel's Breakfast Potatoes, biscuit or toast.$16.45
The Chief Omelette
Veggie omelette (tomatoes, spinach, mushrooms, bellpeppers, and red onions) & grilled brisket beef sausage chopped and cooked to perfection with cheddar cheese, served with grits or Hazel's Breakfast potatoes, and biscuit or toast$14.45
The Sentinel Breakfast
Juicy marinated 12oz Ribeye Steak grilled and served to your perfection with eggs cooked to your liking, choice of Grits or Hazel's Breakfast Potatoes, & Toast or Biscuit.$24.45OUT OF STOCK
Sides
Protein Sides/Extras
Lunch/Dinner
Salad
Sandwiches
Impossible Melt
Impossible patty topped with cheese and grilled onions served on grilled Brioche Texas Toast served with fries or choice of side$15.45OUT OF STOCK
*Bacon Smash Burger
CAB Single Smash Burger topped with Lettuce, tomatoe, pickle, cheese, and bacon. Served with fries or your choice of side$15.45
*Smash Burger
CAB Single Smash Burger topped with Lettuce, tomatoe, pickle, and cheese. Served with fries or your choice of side$14.45
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Tender Pulled Pork topped with pickles and served on grilled bun. Served with fries or your choice of side item$15.45OUT OF STOCK
Fish Sandwich
Crispy Fried Flounder served on Hoagie with lettuce and tomato. Served with fries or choice of side item$16.45
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Toasted Brioche Style Texas Toast packed with Avante' Chicken Salad, lettuce, and tomatoe served with fries or choice of side item$14.45
Southern Chicken Melt
Grilled or Fried Chicken Tenders topped with peppers and onions, cheese, bacon, lettuce, and tomato served on grilled bun with fries or choice of side item$15.45
Grilled Beef Brisket Sausage
All Beef Brisket Burnt ends sausage served on a hoagie and topped with peppers and onions. Served with fries of your choice of side item$14.45
Pork Chop Sandwich$14.45
B.L.T$12.45
Platter
Chicken Liver Plate
Crispy fried chicken livers served with your choice of side$15.45
Chicken Tender Platter (4)
Tender chicken breast grilled or fried to perfection and served with your choice of two sides and cornbread$15.45
Fish & Shrimp Combo
1 crispy flounder filet and 6 shrimp, fried and served with choice of two sides$19.45
Fish Platter
2 crispy flounder filets fried and served with choice of two sides$18.45
Gizzard Plate
Crispy fried chicken gizzards served with your choice of side.$15.45
Jumbo Shrimp (12)
12 Jumbo Fried Shrimp served with fries or your choice of side item$18.45
Jumbo Shrimp (6)
6 Jumbo Fried Shrimp served with fries or your choice of side item$15.45
Pork Chop Platter$17.45
Pulled Pork Platter
Pulled BBQ Pork served with choice of Two Sides. Served with Brioche Texas Toast or Bun$17.45OUT OF STOCK
Wing Platter
3 whole wings fried to perfection and served with your choice of two sides.$17.45
The Sentinel Dinner
12oz Juicy marinated ribeye steak served with 2 sides. No bread option included.$26.95OUT OF STOCK
Hot Honey Grilled Salmon
6oz Grilled Salmon served with two side items and cornbread muffin$18.45
Wing Specials
Daily Lunch/Dinner Sides
Baked Beans$4.45OUT OF STOCK
Candied Yams$4.45
Cole Slaw$4.45
Collard Greens
Slow cooked collard greens served with turkey$4.45
French Fries$4.45
Fried Green Tomatoes (5)$7.25
Fried Okra$4.45
Fruit Bowl$4.45
Green Beans$4.45
Mac & Cheese$4.45
Mashed Potatoes$4.45
Mashed Potatoes & Gravy$4.45
Potato Salad$4.45OUT OF STOCK
Side Salad$4.45
Sweet Potato Fries$4.45
Protein Side Items
Vegetable Platter
Kids Menu
Kid's Menu
Kids Chicken Tenders
(2) Crispy fried chicken tenders served with fries or your choice of side.$7.45
Kids Grilled Cheese
Grilled cheese sandwich on Texas Toast served with fries or your choice of side.$7.45
Kids Whole Wings (2)
(2) crispy fried chicken wings served with fries or your choice of side item.$9.45
Kids Fried Shrimp (4)$7.45
Kids Cheeseburger$9.45OUT OF STOCK
Catering
Bacon- Full Pan$95.00
Bacon- Half Pan$55.00
Baked Beans- Full Pan$110.00
Baked Beans- Half Pan$65.00
Baked Chicken- Full Pan (Dark Meat Only)$90.00
Baked Chicken- Half Pan (Dark Meat Only)$45.00
Biscuits- Full Pan$80.00
Biscuits- Half Pan$40.00
Brisket- Full Pan$220.00
Brisket- Half Pan$110.00
Candied Yams- Full Pan$85.00
Candied Yams- Half Pan$45.00
Catering Bartenders
Bartender for 4 hours for event$200.00
Catering Offsite Setup (1)
Includes one chafing rental, chafing fuel, delivery, setup, pick up, and clean up.$25.00
Catering Servers
Per Server in 4 Hour increments . Servers are utilized to serve food and stay for clean up.$200.00
Catering- Offsite Serving Disposables
Includes water pan, chafing fuel, & serving utensils. (1 set)$25.00
Cheese Dip- Full Pan$105.00
Cheese Dip- Half Pan$55.00
Chicken Sausage- Full Pan$95.00
Chicken Sausage- Half Pan$55.00
Chicken Tenders- Full Pan
50 Tenders Max$90.00OUT OF STOCK
Chicken Tenders- Half Pan
25 Tenders$55.00OUT OF STOCK
Chicken Wings (Party 100 Piece)$85.00OUT OF STOCK
Chicken WIngs (Party 50 Piece)$45.00OUT OF STOCK
Collard Greens- Full Pan
Cooked with Smoked Turkey$95.00
Collard Greens- Half Pan$55.00
Corn- Full Pan$85.00
Corn- Half Pan$45.00
Cornbread Dressing & Gravy- Full Pan$85.00
Cornbread Dressing & Gravy- Half Pan$55.00
Cornbread- Full Pan$50.00
Cornbread- Half Pan$25.00
Creamy Grits- Full Pan$65.00
Creamy Grits- Half Pan$40.00
Fried Chicken- Full Pan
50 wings max$90.00
Fried Chicken- Half Pan
25 wings max$45.00
Fried Fish- Full Pan$105.00
Fried Fish- Half Pan$55.00
Fried Okra- Full Pan$75.00
Fried Okra- Half Pan$30.00
Glazed Salmon- Full Pan$120.00
Glazed Salmon- Half Pan$65.00
Green Beans- Full Pan$85.00
Green Beans- Half Pan$55.00
Ham- Full Pan$130.00
Ham- Half Pan$75.00
Hazel's Breakfast Potatoes- Full Pan$85.00
Hazel's Breakfast Potatoes- Half Pan$45.00
Ice$10.00
Large Fruit Tray$95.00
Mac & Cheese- Full Pan$95.00
Mac & Cheese- Half Pan$55.00
Mashed Potatoes- Full Pan$90.00
Mashed Potatoes- Half Pan$55.00
Meatballs- Full Pan$125.00
Meatballs- Half Pan$75.00
Pasta Salad- Full Pan$105.00
Pasta Salad- Half Pan$55.00
Peach Cobbler- Full Pan$95.00OUT OF STOCK
Peach Cobbler- Half Pan$55.00
Pork Sausage- Full Pan$95.00
Pork Sausage- Half Pan$60.00
Potato Salad- Full Pan$65.00
Potato Salad- Half Pan$45.00
Pound Cake- Whole$40.00
Pulled Chicken -Full Pan$145.00
Pulled Chicken- Half Pan$85.00
Pulled Pork- Full Pan$145.00
Pulled Pork- Half Pan$85.00
Roast- Full Pan$140.00
Roast- Half Pan$85.00
Roasted Potatoes- Full Pan$90.00
Roasted Potatoes- Half Pan$55.00
Rolls- Full Pan$50.00
Rolls- Half Pan$25.00
Sandwich Tray- Full Platter$65.00
Sandwich Tray- Half Platter$35.00
Scrambled Eggs- Full Pan$95.00
Scrambled Eggs- Half Pan$65.00
Small Fruit Tray$65.00
Spaghetti- Full Pan$75.00
Spaghetti- Half Pan
Feeds 8-10 people$35.00
Street Corn- Full Pan (Cob)$110.00
Street Corn- Half Pan$65.00
Sweet Potato Pie$18.00OUT OF STOCK
Turkey Breast- Full Pan$120.00
Turkey Breast- Half Pan$65.00
Veggie Sausage- Full Pan$105.00
Veggie Sausage- Half Pan$65.00
Yellow Rice- Full Pan$85.00OUT OF STOCK
Yellow Rice- Half Pan$55.00OUT OF STOCK
