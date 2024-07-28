The Kitchen Bar & Grill
Rules & Advisories
Consumer Advisory
Takeout & Delivery Fee
Sodas & Juice
NA Beverage
- Arnold Palmer$3.25
- Bottled Water$3.25
- Coffee$3.45
- Coke$3.25
- Cranberry Juice$2.95
- Decaf Coffee$3.45
- Diet Coke$3.25
- Fanta Orange$3.25
- Fruit Punch$3.25
- Gallon Lemonade$10.00
- Gallon Sweet Tea$10.00
- Ginger Ale$3.25
- Hot Tea$3.45
- Lemonade$3.25
- Orange Juice$2.95
- Pineapple Juice$2.95
- Red Bull$3.00
- Red Bull- Sugar Free$3.00
- Red Bull- Watermelon$3.00
- Sprite$3.25
- Sweet Tea$3.25
Lunch/Dinner
Salad
Sandwiches
- Impossible Melt
Impossible patty topped with cheese and grilled onions served on grilled Brioche Texas Toast served with fries or choice of side$12.45
- *Bacon Smash Burger
CAB Single Smash Burger topped with Lettuce, tomatoe, pickle, cheese, and bacon. Served with fries or your choice of side$14.45
- *Smash Burger
CAB Single Smash Burger topped with Lettuce, tomatoe, pickle, and cheese. Served with fries or your choice of side$12.45
- Pulled Pork Sandwich
Tender Pulled Pork topped with pickles and served on grilled bun. Served with fries or your choice of side item$13.45
- Fish Sandwich
Crispy Fried Flounder served on Hoagie with lettuce and tomato. Served with fries or choice of side item$14.45
- Southern Chicken Salad Sandwich
Toasted Brioche Style Texas Toast packed with Avante' Chicken Salad, lettuce, and tomatoe served with fries or choice of side item$12.45
- Southern Chicken Melt
Grilled or Fried Chicken Tenders topped with peppers and onions, cheese, bacon, lettuce, and tomato served on grilled bun with fries or choice of side item$13.45
- Grilled Beef Brisket Sausage
All Beef Brisket Burnt ends sausage served on a hoagie and topped with peppers and onions. Served with fries of your choice of side item$13.45
- Pork Chop Sandwich$13.45
- B.L.T$10.45
- The Gobbler
Juicy seasoned ground turkey housemade patty grilled and topped with white cheddar cheese, grilled peppers and onions, lettuce, tomato, and pickles. Served with sweet potato fries or your choice of side.$14.45
Platter
- Chicken Liver Plate
Crispy fried chicken livers served with your choice of side$14.45OUT OF STOCK
- Chicken Tender Platter (4)
Tender chicken breast grilled or fried to perfection and served with your choice of two sides and cornbread$12.45
- Fish & Shrimp Combo
1 crispy flounder filet and 6 shrimp, fried and served with choice of two sides$15.45
- Fish Platter
2 crispy flounder filets fried and served with choice of two sides$15.45
- Gizzard Plate
Crispy fried chicken gizzards served with your choice of side.$14.45
- Jumbo Potato
Loaded Baked potatoe topped with cheese, sour cream, bacon, and chives$8.45
- Jumbo Shrimp (12)
12 Jumbo Fried Shrimp served with fries or your choice of side item$15.45
- Jumbo Shrimp (6)
6 Jumbo Fried Shrimp served with fries or your choice of side item$12.45
- Pork Chop Platter$16.45
- Pulled Pork Jumbo Potato
Stuffed Baked Potaoe loaded with Pulled Pork and topped with Hot Honey BBQ Sauce$15.45
- Pulled Pork Platter
Pulled BBQ Pork served with choice of Two Sides. Served with Brioche Texas Toast or Bun$15.45
- Vegetable Platter$12.45
- Wing Platter
3 whole wings fried to perfection and served with your choice of two sides.$14.45
- The Sentinel Dinner
12oz Juicy marinated ribeye steak served with 2 sides. No bread option included.$24.95
- Hot Honey Grilled Salmon
6oz Grilled Salmon served with two side items and cornbread muffin$17.45
Dessert
Daily Lunch/Dinner Sides
- Mac & Cheese$4.45
- Side Salad$4.45
- Potato Salad$4.45
- Fried Okra$4.45
- Corn$4.45
- French Fries$4.45
- Baked Potato$4.45
- Fried Green Tomatoes (5)$7.25
- Baked Beans$4.45
- Green Beans$4.45
- Seasoned Rice$4.45
- Hush Puppies (2)$3.45
- Texas Toast$2.45
- Candied Yams$4.45
- Cole Slaw$4.45
- Cabbage$4.45OUT OF STOCK
- Chicken and Dressing$4.45OUT OF STOCK
- Pinto Beans$4.45
- Collard Greens
Slow cooked collard greens served with turkey$4.45OUT OF STOCK
- Broccoli$4.45OUT OF STOCK
Cold Case Sides
Protein Side Items
Bread Options
Kids Menu
Kid's Menu
- Chicken Tenders & Fries
(2) Crispy fried chicken tenders served with fries or your choice of side.$7.45
- Grilled Cheese & Fries
Grilled cheese sandwich on Texas Toast served with fries or your choice of side.$7.45
- Chicken Wings & Fries
(2) crispy fried chicken wings served with fries or your choice of side item.$7.45
- Fried Shrimp & Fries$7.45
- Smash Burger & Fries$9.45
Catering
- Catering- Offsite Serving Disposables$50.00
- Full Pan- Baked Chicken$90.00
- Full Pan- Corn$85.00
- Full Pan- Cornbread$50.00
- Full Pan- Cornbread Dressing$85.00
- Full Pan- Fried Chicken
50 wings max$90.00
- Full Pan- Green Beans$85.00
- Full Pan- Mac & Cheese$95.00
- Full Pan- Mashed Potatoes$90.00
- Full Pan- Peach Cobbler$95.00
- Full Pan- Roast$120.00
- Full Pan- Roasted Potatoes$90.00
- Full Pan- Rolls$50.00
- Full Pan- Yellow Rice$85.00
- Half Pan- Baked Chicken$45.00
- Half Pan- Cornbread$25.00
- Half Pan- Fried Chicken
25 wings max$45.00
- Half Pan- Mashed Potatoes$55.00
- Half Pan- Peach Cobbler$55.00
- Half