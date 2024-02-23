Welcome to
The Kitchen Bar & Grill
Douglasville's best, in food, atmosphere, & vibes
Nestled in the heart of Douglasville, GA, The Kitchen Bar & Grill exudes warmth and welcomes guests with open arms. With its cozy atmosphere, friendly staff, and a menu bursting with mouthwatering dishes, it's the perfect place to unwind and savor a delightful meal. Our diverse menu caters to every palate, whether you're looking for a leisurely dinner with loved ones, a quick lunch catch-up with friends, or a solo meal at the bar. The Kitchen Bar & Grill offers a relaxed setting where laughter flows as freely as the conversation. Come as you are, and leave with a satisfied heart, a full stomach, and a smile.
Taste the difference
Our menu features a diverse selection of comfort food classics and globally inspired dishes, catering to a wide range of tastes and preferences.
Available for Delivery or Pickup
Stuck in the office? Don't want to leave home? Need to stop by on your way home? Don't worry we have you covered. Order online now and we can have your order ready in as little as 15 minutes.
Experience our Hospitality Today
The TV's are on, the Coffee is brewing, the laughter is in the atmosphere. Grab a seat and dine with us!
See What We're Cooking Up
Southern Homemade Pancakes
Smack & Cheese
Dallas Smash Burger
Hours:
Monday-Thursday 7am-9pm (Breakfast served until 11am)
Friday & Saturday 7am-10pm (Breakfast served until 11am)
Sunday 10am-7pm (No breakfast will be served)