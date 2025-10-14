Skip to Main content
The Kitchen Bar & Grill
0
Order Online
Home
/
Southwest Chicken Egg Rolls
Southwest Chicken Egg Rolls
$0
Out of Stock
1
tender chicken, sweet corn, black beans, and vibrant chopped peppers—rolled into a crispy flour tortilla and fried to golden perfection. Served with spicy ramch.
The Kitchen Bar & Grill Location and Hours
(770) 693-7989
8252 Dallas Highway, Suite B, Douglasville, GA 30134
Closed
•
Opens Wednesday at 8AM
All hours
View menu
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement