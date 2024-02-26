The Kitchen Bar & Grill
Breakfast
- *Grab & Go Biscuits$5.45
Homemade biscuit topped with egg and cheese and choice of protein
- *Pancake Breakfast Platter$16.45
2 Homemade Fluffy pancakes, served with choice of eggs, choice of protein, Potatoes or grits
- *Breakfast on Dallas$12.45
Traditional American Breakfast served with choice of eggs, choice of protein, grits or potatoes, Biscuit or toast
- Biscuit & Gravy$9.45
Homemade Biscuit topped with Choice of protein and peppered gravy served with grits or potatoes
- Pulled Pork Biscuit & Gravy$12.45
Homemade bisucuit topped with peppered gravy, pulled pork, and hot honey bbq sauce served with choice of grits or potatoes
- Country Steak & Gravy$12.45
Tender lightly breaded pub steak seasoned to perfection and topped with peppered gravy served with choice of grits or potatoes, biscuit or toast
- *Salmon Patties$14.45
2 homemade southern style salmon patties served with choice of eggs, grits or potatoes, biscuit or toast
- Chicken & Waffles$17.45
Fluffy Belgium waffle served with 3 whole fried wings topped with berries and powdered sugar.
- *Douglas County Omelette$15.45
B.Y.O Omelette served with grits or potatoes, biscuit or toast.
- *Country Fish Breakfast$15.45
2 Crispy fried flounder served with choice of eggs, grits or potatoes, biscuit or toast
- *Pork Chop Breakfast$16.45
2 Crispy fried pork chops served with your choice of eggs, grits or potatoes, biscuit or toast
- B.L.T (Breakfast)$10.45
Fried Bologna, Lettuce, Tomato, & Mayo on grilled Texas Toast. Served with grits or potatoes.
Lunch/Dinner
Sandwiches
- Impossible Melt$12.45
Impossible patty topped with cheese and grilled onions served on grilled Brioche Texas Toast served with fries or choice of side
- *Bacon Smash Burger$13.45
CAB Single Smash Burger topped with Lettuce, tomatoe, pickle, cheese, and bacon. Served with fries or your choice of side
- *Smash Burger$12.45
CAB Single Smash Burger topped with Lettuce, tomatoe, pickle, and cheese. Served with fries or your choice of side
- Pulled Pork Sandwich$12.45
Tender Pulled Pork topped with pickles and served on grilled bun. Served with fries or your choice of side item
- Fish Sandwich$12.45
Crispy Fried Flounder served on Hoagie with lettuce and tomato. Served with fries or choice of side item
- Southern Chicken Salad$12.45
Toasted Brioche Style Texas Toast packed with Avante' Chicken Salad, lettuce, and tomatoe served with fries or choice of side item
- Southern Chicken Melt$12.45
Grilled or Fried Chicken Tenders topped with peppers and onions, cheese, bacon, lettuce, and tomato served on grilled bun with fries or choice of side item
- Grilled Beef Brisket Sausage$13.45
All Beef Brisket Burnt ends sausage served on a hoagie and topped with peppers and onions. Served with fries of your choice of side item
- Pork Chop Sandwich$13.45
- B.L.T$10.45
Platter
- Jumbo Shrimp (6)$12.45
6 Jumbo Fried Shrimp served with fries or your choice of side item
- Jumbo Shrimp (12)$15.45
12 Jumbo Fried Shrimp served with fries or your choice of side item
- Fish Platter$15.45
2 crispy flounder filets fried and served with choice of two sides
- Pulled Pork Platter$15.45
Pulled BBQ Pork served with choice of Two Sides. Served with Brioche Texas Toast or Bun
- Pulled Pork Jumbo Potato$15.45
Stuffed Baked Potaoe loaded with Pulled Pork and topped with Hot Honey BBQ Sauce
- Jumbo Potato$8.45
Loaded Baked potatoe topped with cheese, sour cream, bacon, and chives
- Chicken Tender Platter (4)$12.45
Tender chicken breast grilled or fried to perfection and served with your choice of two sides and cornbread
- Wing Platter$14.45
3 whole wings fried to perfection and served with your choice of two sides.
- Gizzard Plate$10.45
Crispy fried chicken gizzards served with your choice of side.
- Chicken Liver Plate$10.45
Crispy fried chicken livers served with your choice of side
- Pork Chop Platter$16.45