The Kitchen Bar & Grill
Rules & Advisories
Consumer Advisory
Takeout & Delivery Fee
All delivery and To Go orders will be charged a 20% Service Fee. This fee is used to help TIP your server as well as to cover the cost of our Go Green Initiative.
Sodas & Juice
NA Beverage
- Arnold Palmer$3.25
- Bottled Water$3.25
- Coffee$3.45
- Coke$3.25
- Cranberry Juice$2.95
- Decaf Coffee$3.45
- Diet Coke$3.25
- Fanta Orange$3.25
- Fruit Punch$3.25
- Gallon Lemonade$10.00
- Gallon Sweet Tea$10.00
- Ginger Ale$3.25
- Hot Tea$3.45
- Lemonade$3.25
- Orange Juice$2.95
- Pineapple Juice$2.95
- Red Bull$3.00
- Red Bull- Sugar Free$3.00
- Red Bull- Watermelon$3.00
- Sprite$3.25
- Sweet Tea$3.25
Kids Menu
Kid's Menu
- Chicken Tenders & Fries
(2) Crispy fried chicken tenders served with fries or your choice of side.$7.45
- Grilled Cheese & Fries
Grilled cheese sandwich on Texas Toast served with fries or your choice of side.$7.45
- Chicken Wings & Fries
(2) crispy fried chicken wings served with fries or your choice of side item.$7.45
- Fried Shrimp & Fries$7.45
- Smash Burger & Fries$9.45
Catering
- Catering- Offsite Serving Disposables$50.00
- Full Pan- Baked Chicken$90.00
- Full Pan- Corn$85.00
- Full Pan- Cornbread$50.00
- Full Pan- Cornbread Dressing$85.00
- Full Pan- Fried Chicken
50 wings max$90.00
- Full Pan- Green Beans$85.00
- Full Pan- Mac & Cheese$95.00
- Full Pan- Mashed Potatoes$90.00
- Full Pan- Peach Cobbler$95.00
- Full Pan- Roast$120.00
- Full Pan- Roasted Potatoes$90.00
- Full Pan- Rolls$50.00
- Full Pan- Yellow Rice$85.00
- Half Pan- Baked Chicken$45.00
- Half Pan- Cornbread$25.00
- Half Pan- Fried Chicken
25 wings max$45.00
- Half Pan- Mashed Potatoes$55.00
- Half Pan- Peach Cobbler$55.00
- Half Pan- Pulled Pork$75.00
- Half Pan- Roasted Potatoes$55.00
- Ice$10.00
- Potato Salad- Full Pan$65.00
- Potato Salad- Half Pan$45.00
- Spaghetti- Full Pan$75.00
- Spaghetti- Half Pan
Feeds 8-10 people$35.00
- Full Pan- Glazed Salmon$120.00
- Half Pan- Glazed Salmon$65.00
- Half Pan- Baked Beans$65.00
- Full Pan- Baked Beans$110.00
- Half Pan- Pulled Chicken$85.00
- Full Pan- Pulled Chicken$145.00
- Half Pan- Pulled Pork$85.00
- Full Pan- Pulled Pork$145.00
- Half Pan- Baked Beans$65.00
- Full Pan- Baked Beans$110.00
- Full Pan- Street Corn$110.00
- Half Pan- Street Corn$65.00
- Full Pan- Brisket$220.00
- Half Pan-Brisket$110.00
The Kitchen Bar & Grill Location and Hours
(770) 693-7989
Open now • Closes at 6PM