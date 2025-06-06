Home of the $10 Breakfast
The Kitchen Bar & Grill
Consumer Advisory
NA Beverage
Apple Juice$3.25
Arnold Palmer$3.25
Bottled Water$3.25
Coffee$3.45
Coke$3.25
Cranberry Juice$2.95
Decaf Coffee$3.45
Diet Coke$3.25
Fanta Orange$3.25
Fruit Punch$3.25
Gallon Lemonade$10.00
Gallon Sweet Tea$10.00
Ginger Ale$3.25
Hot Tea$3.45
Lemonade$3.25
Orange Juice$2.95
Pineapple Juice$2.95
Red Bull$3.00
Red Bull- Watermelon$3.00
Sprite$3.25
Sweet Tea$3.25
Unsweet Tea$3.25
Starters
Fried Green Tomatoes (5)
Crisp and golden, our green tomatoes are delicately coated in a seasoned flour batter—no cornmeal here—then fried to a perfect light crunch.$6.25
Avante' Chicken Salad
A creamy blend of tender chicken, crisp celery, and diced onions, seasoned with our signature Avante spice mix.$7.45
Southwest Chicken Egg Rolls
tender chicken, sweet corn, black beans, and vibrant chopped peppers—rolled into a crispy flour tortilla and fried to golden perfection. Served with spicy ramch.$7.45
Dessert
Big Back Trio
Toasted Pound Cake, Vanilla Bean Ice Cream, Peach Cobbler$12.45
Cupcake$4.50OUT OF STOCK
Nana Pudding Cup$5.45
Peach Cobbler Cup$5.45OUT OF STOCK
Peach Cobbler Ice Cream$5.95OUT OF STOCK
Pound Cake$5.45
Strawberry Nana Pudding Cup$6.95
Sweet Potato Pie Slice$5.45
Sweet Potato Pie- Whole$18.00
Vanilla Bean Ice Cream Scoop$3.25
Vegetable Platter
Catering
Bacon- Full Pan$95.00
Bacon- Half Pan$55.00
Baked Beans- Full Pan$110.00
Baked Beans- Half Pan$65.00
Baked Chicken- Full Pan (Dark Meat Only)$90.00
Baked Chicken- Half Pan (Dark Meat Only)$45.00
Biscuits- Full Pan$80.00
Biscuits- Half Pan$40.00
Brisket- Full Pan$220.00
Brisket- Half Pan$110.00
Candied Yams- Full Pan$85.00
Candied Yams- Half Pan$45.00
Catering Bartenders
Bartender for 4 hours for event$200.00
Catering Offsite Setup (1)
Includes one chafing rental, chafing fuel, delivery, setup, pick up, and clean up.$25.00
Catering Servers
Per Server in 4 Hour increments . Servers are utilized to serve food and stay for clean up.$200.00
Catering- Offsite Serving Disposables
Includes water pan, chafing fuel, & serving utensils. (1 set)$25.00
Cheese Dip- Full Pan$105.00
Cheese Dip- Half Pan$55.00
Chicken Sausage- Full Pan$95.00
Chicken Sausage- Half Pan$55.00
Chicken Tenders- Full Pan
50 Tenders Max$90.00
Chicken Tenders- Half Pan
25 Tenders$55.00
Chicken Wings (Party 100 Piece)$85.00
Chicken WIngs (Party 50 Piece)$45.00
Collard Greens- Full Pan
Cooked with Smoked Turkey$95.00
Collard Greens- Half Pan$55.00
Corn- Full Pan$85.00
Corn- Half Pan$45.00
Cornbread Dressing & Gravy- Full Pan$85.00
Cornbread Dressing & Gravy- Half Pan$55.00
Cornbread- Full Pan$50.00
Cornbread- Half Pan$25.00
Creamy Grits- Full Pan$65.00
Creamy Grits- Half Pan$40.00
Fried Chicken- Full Pan
50 wings max$90.00
Fried Chicken- Half Pan
25 wings max$45.00
Fried Fish- Full Pan$105.00
Fried Fish- Half Pan$55.00
Fried Okra- Full Pan$75.00
Fried Okra- Half Pan$30.00
Glazed Salmon- Full Pan$120.00OUT OF STOCK
Glazed Salmon- Half Pan$65.00OUT OF STOCK
Green Beans- Full Pan$85.00
Green Beans- Half Pan$55.00
Ham- Full Pan$130.00
Ham- Half Pan$75.00
Hazel's Breakfast Potatoes- Full Pan$85.00
Hazel's Breakfast Potatoes- Half Pan$45.00
Ice$10.00
Large Fruit Tray$95.00
Mac & Cheese- Full Pan$95.00
Mac & Cheese- Half Pan$55.00
Mashed Potatoes- Full Pan$90.00
Mashed Potatoes- Half Pan$55.00
Meatballs- Full Pan$125.00
Meatballs- Half Pan$75.00
Pasta Salad- Full Pan$105.00
Pasta Salad- Half Pan$55.00
Peach Cobbler- Full Pan$95.00OUT OF STOCK
Peach Cobbler- Half Pan$55.00
Pork Sausage- Full Pan$95.00
Pork Sausage- Half Pan$60.00
Potato Salad- Full Pan$65.00
Potato Salad- Half Pan$45.00
Pound Cake- Whole$40.00
Pulled Chicken -Full Pan$145.00
Pulled Chicken- Half Pan$85.00
Pulled Pork- Full Pan$145.00
Pulled Pork- Half Pan$85.00
Roast- Full Pan$140.00
Roast- Half Pan$85.00
Roasted Potatoes- Full Pan$90.00
Roasted Potatoes- Half Pan$55.00
Rolls- Full Pan$50.00
Rolls- Half Pan$25.00
Sandwich Tray- Full Platter$65.00
Sandwich Tray- Half Platter$35.00
Scrambled Eggs- Full Pan$95.00
Scrambled Eggs- Half Pan$65.00
Small Fruit Tray$65.00
Spaghetti- Full Pan$75.00
Spaghetti- Half Pan
Feeds 8-10 people$35.00
Street Corn- Full Pan (Cob)$110.00
Street Corn- Half Pan$65.00
Sweet Potato Pie$18.00
Turkey Breast- Full Pan$120.00
Turkey Breast- Half Pan$65.00
Veggie Sausage- Full Pan$105.00
Veggie Sausage- Half Pan$65.00
Yellow Rice- Full Pan$85.00OUT OF STOCK
Yellow Rice- Half Pan$55.00OUT OF STOCK
Starters
Fried Green Tomatoes (5)
Crisp and golden, our green tomatoes are delicately coated in a seasoned flour batter—no cornmeal here—then fried to a perfect light crunch.$8.13
Avante' Chicken Salad
A creamy blend of tender chicken, crisp celery, and diced onions, seasoned with our signature Avante spice mix.$9.69
Southwest Chicken Egg Rolls
tender chicken, sweet corn, black beans, and vibrant chopped peppers—rolled into a crispy flour tortilla and fried to golden perfection. Served with spicy ramch.$9.69