Home of the $10 Breakfast
The Kitchen Bar & Grill
Sodas & Juice
NA Beverage
Apple Juice$3.25
Arnold Palmer$3.25
Bottled Water$3.25
Coffee$3.45
Coke$3.25
Cranberry Juice$2.95
Decaf Coffee$3.45
Diet Coke$3.25
Fanta Orange$3.25
Fruit Punch$3.25
Gallon Lemonade$10.00
Gallon Sweet Tea$10.00
Ginger Ale$3.25
Hot Tea$3.45
Lemonade$3.25
Orange Juice$2.95
Pineapple Juice$2.95
Red Bull$3.00
Red Bull- Sugar Free$3.00
Red Bull- Watermelon$3.00
Sprite$3.25
Sweet Tea$3.25
Starters
Fried Green Tomatoes (5)
Crisp and golden, our green tomatoes are delicately coated in a seasoned flour batter—no cornmeal here—then fried to a perfect light crunch.$6.25
Avante' Chicken Salad
A creamy blend of tender chicken, crisp celery, and diced onions, seasoned with our signature Avante spice mix.$7.45OUT OF STOCK
Southwest Chicken Egg Rolls
tender chicken, sweet corn, black beans, and vibrant chopped peppers—rolled into a crispy flour tortilla and fried to golden perfection. Served with spicy ramch.$7.45
Breakfast
Breakfast
*Breakfast on Dallas
Traditional American Breakfast served with choice of eggs, choice of protein, grits or potatoes, Biscuit or toast$10.00
*Country Fish Breakfast
2 Crispy fried flounder served with choice of eggs, grits or potatoes, biscuit or toast$10.00
*Douglas County Omelette
B.Y.O Omelette served with grits or potatoes, biscuit or toast.$10.00
*Grab & Go Biscuits
Homemade biscuit topped with egg and cheese and choice of protein$5.45
*Pancake Breakfast Platter
2 Homemade Fluffy pancakes, served with choice of eggs, choice of protein, Potatoes or grits$10.00
*Pork Chop Breakfast
2 Crispy fried pork chops served with your choice of eggs, grits or potatoes, biscuit or toast$10.00
*Salmon Patties
2 homemade southern style salmon patties served with choice of eggs, grits or potatoes, biscuit or toast$10.00
B.L.T (Breakfast)
Fried Bologna, Lettuce, Tomato, & Mayo on grilled Texas Toast. Served with grits or potatoes.$12.45
Chicken & Pancakes
2 Fluffy Pancakes served with 3 whole fried chicken wings. Garnished with Powdered Sugar and Mixes Berries.$17.45
Chicken & Waffles
Fluffy Belgium waffle served with 3 whole fried wings topped with berries and powdered sugar.$17.45
Country Grits & Shrimp
8 Jumbo Shrimp sauteed and served over a bed of grits with our Southern Cream Sauce.$10.00
Regina's Shrimp Omelette
Sauteed shrimp, bell peppers, red onions, mushrooms, & white cheddar cheese. Topped with our Southern Cream Sauce. Served with your choice of Grits or Hazel's Breakfast Potatoes, biscuit or toast.$16.45
The Chief Omelette
Veggie omelette (tomatoes, spinach, mushrooms, bellpeppers, and red onions) & grilled brisket beef sausage chopped and cooked to perfection with cheddar cheese, served with grits or Hazel's Breakfast potatoes, and biscuit or toast$14.45
The Sentinel Breakfast
Juicy marinated 12oz Ribeye Steak grilled and served to your perfection with eggs cooked to your liking, choice of Grits or Hazel's Breakfast Potatoes, & Toast or Biscuit.$24.45
Sides
Protein Sides/Extras
Catering
Bacon- Full Pan$95.00
Bacon- Half Pan$55.00
Baked Beans- Full Pan$110.00
Baked Beans- Half Pan$65.00
Baked Chicken- Full Pan (Dark Meat Only)$90.00
Baked Chicken- Half Pan (Dark Meat Only)$45.00
Biscuits- Full Pan$80.00
Biscuits- Half Pan$40.00
Brisket- Full Pan$220.00
Brisket- Half Pan$110.00
Candied Yams- Full Pan$85.00
Candied Yams- Half Pan$45.00
Catering Bartenders
Bartender for 4 hours for event$200.00
Catering Offsite Setup (1)
Includes one chafing rental, chafing fuel, delivery, setup, pick up, and clean up.$25.00
Catering Servers
Per Server in 4 Hour increments . Servers are utilized to serve food and stay for clean up.$200.00
Catering- Offsite Serving Disposables
Includes water pan, chafing fuel, & serving utensils. (1 set)$25.00
Cheese Dip- Full Pan$105.00
Cheese Dip- Half Pan$55.00
Chicken Sausage- Full Pan$95.00
Chicken Sausage- Half Pan$55.00
Chicken Tenders- Full Pan
50 Tenders Max$90.00
Chicken Tenders- Half Pan
25 Tenders$55.00
Chicken Wings (Party 100 Piece)$85.00
Chicken WIngs (Party 50 Piece)$45.00
Collard Greens- Full Pan
Cooked with Smoked Turkey$95.00
Collard Greens- Half Pan$55.00
Corn- Full Pan$85.00
Corn- Half Pan$45.00
Cornbread Dressing & Gravy- Full Pan$85.00
Cornbread Dressing & Gravy- Half Pan$55.00
Cornbread- Full Pan$50.00
Cornbread- Half Pan$25.00
Creamy Grits- Full Pan$65.00
Creamy Grits- Half Pan$40.00
Fried Chicken- Full Pan
50 wings max$90.00
Fried Chicken- Half Pan
25 wings max$45.00
Fried Fish- Full Pan$105.00
Fried Fish- Half Pan$55.00
Fried Okra- Full Pan$75.00
Fried Okra- Half Pan$30.00
Glazed Salmon- Full Pan$120.00
Glazed Salmon- Half Pan$65.00
Green Beans- Full Pan$85.00
Green Beans- Half Pan$55.00
Ham- Full Pan$130.00
Ham- Half Pan$75.00
Hazel's Breakfast Potatoes- Full Pan$85.00
Hazel's Breakfast Potatoes- Half Pan$45.00
Ice$10.00
Large Fruit Tray$95.00
Mac & Cheese- Full Pan$95.00
Mac & Cheese- Half Pan$55.00
Mashed Potatoes- Full Pan$90.00
Mashed Potatoes- Half Pan$55.00
Meatballs- Full Pan$125.00
Meatballs- Half Pan$75.00
Pasta Salad- Full Pan$105.00
Pasta Salad- Half Pan$55.00
Peach Cobbler- Full Pan$95.00
Peach Cobbler- Half Pan$55.00
Pork Sausage- Full Pan$95.00
Pork Sausage- Half Pan$60.00
Potato Salad- Full Pan$65.00
Potato Salad- Half Pan$45.00
Pound Cake- Whole$40.00
Pulled Chicken -Full Pan$145.00
Pulled Chicken- Half Pan$85.00
Pulled Pork- Full Pan$145.00
Pulled Pork- Half Pan$85.00
Roast- Full Pan$140.00
Roast- Half Pan$85.00
Roasted Potatoes- Full Pan$90.00
Roasted Potatoes- Half Pan$55.00
Rolls- Full Pan$50.00
Rolls- Half Pan$25.00
Sandwich Tray- Full Platter$65.00
Sandwich Tray- Half Platter$35.00
Scrambled Eggs- Full Pan$95.00
Scrambled Eggs- Half Pan$65.00
Small Fruit Tray$65.00
Spaghetti- Full Pan$75.00
Spaghetti- Half Pan
Feeds 8-10 people$35.00
Street Corn- Full Pan (Cob)$110.00
Street Corn- Half Pan$65.00
Sweet Potato Pie$18.00
Turkey Breast- Full Pan$120.00
Turkey Breast- Half Pan$65.00
Veggie Sausage- Full Pan$105.00
Veggie Sausage- Half Pan$65.00
Yellow Rice- Full Pan$85.00OUT OF STOCK
Yellow Rice- Half Pan$55.00OUT OF STOCK
Regina's Shrimp Omelette
Sauteed shrimp, bell peppers, red onions, mushrooms, & white cheddar cheese. Topped with our Southern Cream Sauce. Served with your choice of Grits or Hazel's Breakfast Potatoes, biscuit or toast.