The Kitchen Bar & Grill
Consumer Advisory
- Consumer Advisory- Items marked with (*)
Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.
Consumer Advisory- Items marked with (*)
Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.
The Kitchen Bar & Grill Location and Hours
(770) 693-7989
Closed • Opens Friday at 7AM