The Kitchen Bar & Grill
Lunch/Dinner
Sandwiches
- Impossible Melt$12.45
Impossible patty topped with cheese and grilled onions served on grilled Brioche Texas Toast served with fries or choice of side
- *Bacon Smash Burger$13.45
CAB Single Smash Burger topped with Lettuce, tomatoe, pickle, cheese, and bacon. Served with fries or your choice of side
- *Smash Burger$12.45
CAB Single Smash Burger topped with Lettuce, tomatoe, pickle, and cheese. Served with fries or your choice of side
- Pulled Pork Sandwich$12.45
Tender Pulled Pork topped with pickles and served on grilled bun. Served with fries or your choice of side item
- Fish Sandwich$12.45
Crispy Fried Flounder served on Hoagie with lettuce and tomato. Served with fries or choice of side item
- Southern Chicken Salad Sandwich$12.45
Toasted Brioche Style Texas Toast packed with Avante' Chicken Salad, lettuce, and tomatoe served with fries or choice of side item
- Southern Chicken Melt$12.45
Grilled or Fried Chicken Tenders topped with peppers and onions, cheese, bacon, lettuce, and tomato served on grilled bun with fries or choice of side item
- Grilled Beef Brisket Sausage$13.45
All Beef Brisket Burnt ends sausage served on a hoagie and topped with peppers and onions. Served with fries of your choice of side item
- Pork Chop Sandwich$13.45
- B.L.T$10.45
Platter
- Jumbo Shrimp (6)$12.45
6 Jumbo Fried Shrimp served with fries or your choice of side item
- Jumbo Shrimp (12)$15.45
12 Jumbo Fried Shrimp served with fries or your choice of side item
- Fish Platter$15.45
2 crispy flounder filets fried and served with choice of two sides
- Pulled Pork Platter$15.45
Pulled BBQ Pork served with choice of Two Sides. Served with Brioche Texas Toast or Bun
- Pulled Pork Jumbo Potato$15.45
Stuffed Baked Potaoe loaded with Pulled Pork and topped with Hot Honey BBQ Sauce
- Jumbo Potato$8.45
Loaded Baked potatoe topped with cheese, sour cream, bacon, and chives
- Chicken Tender Platter (4)$12.45
Tender chicken breast grilled or fried to perfection and served with your choice of two sides and cornbread
- Wing Platter$14.45
3 whole wings fried to perfection and served with your choice of two sides.
- Gizzard Plate$10.45
Crispy fried chicken gizzards served with your choice of side.
- Chicken Liver Plate$10.45
Crispy fried chicken livers served with your choice of side
- Pork Chop Platter$16.45
- Vegetable Platter$12.45
Catering
- Half Pan- Baked Chicken$45.00
- Half Pan- Fried Chicken$45.00
25 wings max
- Half Pan- Pulled Pork$75.00
- Full Pan- Green Beans$85.00
- Full Pan- Mac & Cheese$85.00
- Full Pan- Cornbread Dressing$85.00
- Half Pan- Cornbread$25.00
- Half Pan- Peach Cobbler$55.00
- Full Pan- Peach Cobbler$95.00
- Full Pan- Cornbread$50.00
- Full Pan- Fried Chicken$90.00
50 wings max
- Full Pan- Baked Chicken$90.00
- Full Pan- Roast$120.00
- Full Pan- Corn$85.00
- Full Pan- Yellow Rice$85.00
- Full Pan- Rolls$50.00
- Catering- Offsite Serving Disposables$50.00
- Ice$10.00